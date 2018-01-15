Nokian Tyres’ Aramid Sidewall technology is now available in tires for cargo and commercial van drivers.

“We want to offer cargo and commercial van drivers the same durability that users of our SUV and LT tires are already receiving,” said Petri Neime, head of product and pricing management for Nokian. “In addition to protecting against unplanned additional costs caused by tire damage, Aramid fiber also ensures reliability in unpredictable situations.”

The Aramid fiber, also used in space and defense applications, reinforces the tire’s sidewall to better withstand external impacts, cuts and depressions.

Nokain products now with the technology include the Hakkapeliitta C3, Hakkapeliitta CR3, WR C3, cLine Van and cLine Cargo. Other products that will newly utilize the technology include the Hakkapeliitta R3 SUV and CR3.