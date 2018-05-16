Nokian Expands SnapSkan Tire Monitoring Service

Nokian Tyres’ tire condition monitoring service, SnapSkan has grown international and launched five new checking points in Nordic countries.

The digital SnapSkan service, developed by Nokian in cooperation with the tire retail and car service chain Vianor, makes tire condition checking and monitoring simple and quick without any extra cost. SnapSkan is the world’s first tire scanning service that is fully automatic and available at a public location to everyone. The goal for SnapSkan is to improve road safety for millions of people in the future. The plan is to expand the service even further internationally.

“Caring and safety are at the core of everything we do,” said Hillie Korhonen, president and CEO of Nokian Tyres. “SnapSkan is a unique consumer service and it sets us apart from other tire manufacturers. SnapSkan allows us to communicate to the drivers not only the condition of their tires, but also what effects their condition has on road safety in general. I am very excited that the service is now available to even more drivers.”

SnapSkan measures the tread depth of the car’s tires using a drive-over scanner and sends the information directly to the driver’s smart device. The service is located in places that drivers usually visit, eliminating the need for a separate stop or a drive to a checking station. SnapSkan can measure the tires on any passenger car and it works with all tire brands.

“We have received a massive amount of positive customer feedback regarding SnapSkan,” said Ville Nikkola, program manager of SnapSkan service at Nokian Tyres. “Eighty percent of the people we interviewed said the service was effortless to use and would recommend it to others. An even more important figure is that 70% felt that the service improves road safety. This is why we want to make the SnapSkan service available to drivers globally.”

SnapSkan was first introduced in 2016 at the technology and startup event Slush. A prototype of the service was in use at a multi-story parking garage in Helsinki and the first customer service point was opened in June 2017 in a parking garage in Turku, Finland. The customer feedback from these first two service points was used to develop the entire SnapSkan consumer service even further.

“We have developed the service to be even more user-friendly from scanning to reporting,” said Nikkola. “We feel that the service is now ready to be introduced to an even larger number of drivers.”

A total of four new SnapSkan service points will be opened in parking garages in various locations across Finland. SnapSkan is also going international with the opening of a new service point in Oslo, Norway. This is the first SnapSkan service point outside of Finland.