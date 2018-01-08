Nokian Tyres Appoints VP of People & Culture

Nokian Tyres has announced that Tytti Bergman has been appointed to the new position of senior vice president, people & culture, effective April 16.

She will be responsible for development of leadership and management teamwork, strategic talent management, strategy implementation and supporting change management in connection with development projects.

Bergman is currently working as executive vice president, personnel at Alko Inc., and has experience in senior human resources leadership positions in different industries. Nokian Tyres’ current vice president of human relations, Tarja Kaipio, will lead operational HR and continue spearheading development of global HR processes and tools for Nokian.