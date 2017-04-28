Nitto Welcomes New VP of Sales

Nitto Tire U.S.A. has hired Jeff Bootz to head up its sales team as vice president of sales, effective May 1.

Bootz comes to Nitto from its sister company, Toyo Tire U.S.A., and has more than two decades of experience leading sales initiatives for tire manufacturers.

He began his tire industry career in 1992 at Dunlop Tires and joined Toyo Tires U.S.A. in 2002 as a regional sales manager. Bootz was promoted to director of sales in 2009.

“We have been impressed with Jeff’s ability to drive sales, and his extensive knowledge of the industry,” said Keiko Brockel, president of Nitto Tire U.S.A. “We are confident that his experience will be a valuable addition to Nitto Tire and that, through his leadership, he will help us to continue to grow the sales of our full product line up.”