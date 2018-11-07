Nitto Tire introduced its first product for side-by-side vehicles, called the Trail Grappler SxS, at the 2018 SEMA Show.

The tire is a variant of its Trail Grappler mud-terrain tire for half-ton pickups, full-size SUVs and large trucks. Its design is inspired by the technology of the Trail Grapplers Nitto supplies its off-road racing teams, said Stephan Leu, director of brand publishing for Nitto.

The tire is slated to be available in early 2019. The first size of the SxS will be 30×9.5 R15LT with possible additional sizes coming down the pipeline.

At SEMA, Nitto also displayed its NT420V, an all-season UHP tire for SUVs and full-size pickups that will replace the NT420S. Leu said the tire, which will launch in 2019, will fit larger rim diameters, which has been a trend passed down from OEMS. Meant for luxury SUVs, the tire features enhanced aesthetics, including a 3-D diamond-shaped zig-zag pattern on the sidewall.