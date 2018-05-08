NHTSA Issues Kumho Tire Recall Over Potential Tread Separation

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall affecting about 1,700 Kumho Solus tires manufactured in March and early April.

The 1,773 affected Solus KH16 tires in size p225/65R17 were manufactured between March 26 and April 1. According to the NHTSA, the affected tires may experience tread separation in severe conditions.

Under the recall, Kumho is required to notify owners of the defect and tire dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. For more information, contact Kumho customer service at 1-800-445-8646 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4263/1-800-424-9153.

Kumho told Tire Review it is in the process of taking action on the recall.

