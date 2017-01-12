NHTSA, DOT Propose Rule for V2V Communications

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway and Safety Administration have proposed a rule to establish a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. The standard would mandate vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications for new light vehicles and to standardize the message and format of V2V transmissions.

The rule is designed to help vehicle and device manufacturers to create and implement application to improve safety and mobility, according to the Federal Register. Without a mandate to require and standardize V2V communications, the agencies believe that manufacturers will not be able to move forward in an efficient way and that a critical mass of equipped vehicles would take many years to develop, if ever.

Read the full transcript of the proposed rule here.

Any comments on the proposed rule must be received on or before April 12, 2017. To submit a comment visit, regulations.gov or send a letter to Docket Management Facility, M-30, U.S. Department of Transportation, West Building, Ground Floor, Rm. W12-140, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE., Washington, DC 20590. Direct your comments to Docket No. NHTSA-2016-0126.