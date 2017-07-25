Nexen Wins Two IDEA Design Awards

Nexen Tire has announced that two of its products have won International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

The winners of the IDEA 2017 are ‘N’Fera AU7,’ a commercially available tire product and ‘Breathre’, a future-oriented conceptual tire.

“Nexen Tire’s product competitiveness was proven by the prestigious IDEA design awards received by Nexen Tire’s commercialized and conceptual products,” said Kyung Woo Cheon, executive vice president of R&D at Nexen Tire. “Nexen Tire will continue to lead the industry with differentiated product competitiveness, in addition to the innovative and active strategies.”

‘N’Fera AU7’ is the first commercialized product from the tire industry to have been selected as a winner. The tire was recently released in North America and was developed for high-ends sedans.

‘Breathre’ is an air purifying concept tire designed to reduce air pollution. The tire has air filters embedded in the tire which polluted air and fine dust enter the filters and are discharged back into the atmosphere as purified air.

IDEA is a premier international design competition sponsored by the Industrial Designers Society of America.