Nexen Tire Wins International Design Awards

Nexen Tire has won two international design awards: a 2018 Red Dot Design Award for the ultra-high-performance tire N’Fera AU7 and 2018 Green Good Design Award for the concept tire Breathe.

The Red Dot Design Award, founded in 1955, is hosted by the German design institution Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, which evaluates the innovation, aesthetic elements and practicality of the entries. Nexen’s N’Fera AU7 is an ultra-high performance (UHP) tire developed for high-end sedans. The product has outstanding anti-wear capabilities and wet surface braking performance and features significantly reduced tire noise. The pattern design of the tire, conceptualized around the shape of the number seven, has garnered much positive response, according to Business Korea.

Breathe received a Green Good Design Award in the transport category. Breathe is an air purifying tire designed to address environmental issues such as air pollution and fine dust. With air purifying filters embedded within the tire, Breathe filters polluted air and fine dust to recycle purified air back into the atmosphere, providing a new paradigm on how the tire industry can contribute to sustainable growth.

The Green Good Design Awards recognizes excellent designs that are environmentally-friendly and is organized annually by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in the U.S., in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.