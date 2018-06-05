Nexen Tire USA Launches All-New Website

Nexen Tire America, Inc. has introduced its all-new website – www.nexentireusa.com.

The site, which Nexen says is a shopping and lifestyle experience, includes a completely redesigned dealer locator and interactive product information to make finding the right tire easy and engaging.

Key features of the new Nexen Tire USA website include:

Enhanced Nexen Tire dealer locator to automatically locate and display dealers near a user’s current location.

Improved tire finder allows shoppers to filter tires based on features that are important to them – or by the year, make and model of the vehicle.

More product information including 360-degree images, videos, features, benefits and real-life customer reviews.

Ability to save vehicle and location information for future use and easy navigation to favorite products and dealers.

For off-roaders, the new website will provide detailed information about Nexen’s all-new mud terrain tire, the Roadian MTX.

“For many out there, shopping for tires can be confusing – so we’re making the process of finding the right world-class tire as easy and engaging as possible,” said Kyle Roberts, senior director of marketing at Nexen Tire USA. “Each shopper has unique needs and preferences: the new Nexen Tire USA site allows everyone to explore each world-class, reliable tire in an interactive way, while discovering what makes the global Nexen brand stand out with performance and reliability at the forefront.”

The new site also allows customers to learn about the support that Nexen promises its customers:

Total coverage warranty

Nexen’s roadside assistance for each tire

Online warranty submission

Tire dealers can also easily access the NexenACE dealer portal from the new site, which provides a variety of training videos and valuable information for Nexen dealers –also allowing them to earn points toward winning Nexen brand merchandise.