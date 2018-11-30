Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Nexen Tire’s N’Priz AH8 in size 205/55R17 91H will be fitted on the redesigned Jetta, which was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. The all-new 2019 Jetta, the seventh generation of the car, is a compact four-door sedan equipped with high technology, featuring a spacious interior. The Jetta, produced in the Puebla region in Mexico, is one of the longest and best-selling models by Volkswagen with 17 million sold worldwide since 1979.

The N’Priz AH8 is a high performing all-season tire, which offers optimal driving capacity in various road conditions — dry, wet and light snow. It features tread patterns that resemble shark fins and are designed using noise reduction simulation.

“We are excited to expand our supplies of OE tires for leading global car manufacturer Volkswagen,” said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. “We will continue our commitment to improving Nexen Tire’s product quality and technology, further expanding our presence in the industry, especially in the European and North America markets.”

Nexen Tire has been supplying OE tires to global automakers including Porche, Renault, Fiat, Škoda and SEAT and plans to further increase its brand awareness by expanding its tire supply for new cars in the global market.