Nexen Tire Adds Sizes to Roadian MTX Tire Lineup

Nexen Tire USA has added to sizes 33-, 35- and 37-in. to its Roadian MTX off-road tire line, building upon the launch of select tire sizes in April.

The Roadian MTX Mud Terrain Xtreme is Nexen’s first pure off-road tire. The company says the new sizes have been highly anticipated by extreme off-road enthusiasts since its launch. The MTX is now available to dealers nationwide.

The launch of larger sizes expands Nexen into the off-road market and caters to enthusiasts who are looking for an aggressive tire design with enhanced functionality and a good price point. Its proprietary technology ensures performance in the most demanding scenarios – mud, sand, gravel, rock and snow – while maintaining quiet performance on highway roads.

“We took the best elements of current mud terrain tires and combined it with needs of the customer to ultimately create a premium tire that has exceeded expectations of everyone ranging from industry experts to the casual off-roader,” said Kyle Roberts, senior director of marketing for Nexen Tire USA. “Our expanded availability of larger tire sizes throughout the nation will undoubtedly continue our hard-charging efforts within the off-road community.”

The Roadian MTX features an F load range on all flotation sizes and maximum air pressure of 80 PSI for increased towing capacity. Additionally, the MTX also has exceptional low air pressure capacity, critical for extreme rock crawling and other off-road situations.