Nexen Tire: Safety Tips for Airing Down Tires for Rock Crawling

When it comes to rock crawling, extreme off-roading and navigating the snow during winter months, not all tires are created equally.

Created for the adventurer who values accomplishment – and not necessarily speed – rock crawling is a fun sport that can be practiced with a Jeep, RAZR, ATV or another off-highway vehicle (OHV). No matter what vehicle is tackling the trail, or in this case, vertical rock crawling, drivers need to practice some basic tire performance and safety tips to get the most out of their tires that help prevent dangerous rollovers.

Know the vehicle. Each vehicle and its tires are different, so off-roaders need to experiment with different pressures to find the “PSI sweet spot” for their rig. Air down as low as possible while still riding safely and comfortably. Drivers should also keep a log of the PSI for future adventures in similar terrain.

Nexen Tire America Inc., took its recent entrance into the hardcore off-road industry by bringing together a group of experienced engineers to design the incredibly tough, premium performance Roadian MTX Mud Terrain Xtreme tire. Although most off-road tires have dual sidewalls, Nexen carried the load-bearing tread pattern from the top of the tire over the side wall providing even strong gripping power. With an F-load rating on all flotation sizes and exceptional low air pressure performance, the Roadian MTX can be aired down to extremely low PSIs with reduced risk of rollover and the best part — no bead lockers required.

