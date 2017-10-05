News/Nexen Tire
October 5, 2017

Nexen Opening Tire Technology Center

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Nexen Tire America plans to break ground on its new tire technology center in Richfield, Ohio on Oct. 17. The 5 million dollar 34,000 sq. ft. building will include offices, labs, test machines, and a warehouse.

The new center will provide advanced, innovative technologies for developing cutting edge, safe and eco-friendly tires for both the Original Equipment and Replacement markets in North and South America.

Nexen has three manufacturing plants – two in Yangsan and Changnyeong, Korea, and one in Qingdao, China. A new plant is being built in Zatec, Czech Republic and will be operational by 2018. Plans are in progress for a North America tire plant with a production start-up goal of 2021.