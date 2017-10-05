Nexen Opening Tire Technology Center

Nexen Tire America plans to break ground on its new tire technology center in Richfield, Ohio on Oct. 17. The 5 million dollar 34,000 sq. ft. building will include offices, labs, test machines, and a warehouse.

The new center will provide advanced, innovative technologies for developing cutting edge, safe and eco-friendly tires for both the Original Equipment and Replacement markets in North and South America.

Nexen has three manufacturing plants – two in Yangsan and Changnyeong, Korea, and one in Qingdao, China. A new plant is being built in Zatec, Czech Republic and will be operational by 2018. Plans are in progress for a North America tire plant with a production start-up goal of 2021.