Nexen Tire has teamed up with Sanrio to create a Hello Kitty passenger tire for the Japanese market.

The tire will hit the Japanese market late summer of 2018 and will feature the Hello Kitty logo along with a laser etched nose and whiskers, all painted in pink.

Pricing is not known yet, but if there is a demand, the company said they would create tires for sportscars and expand availability into the North America, South Asian and European markets.