Nexen Enters Off-Road Market with New MT Tire

Designed for the hardcore off-road enthusiast, Nexen Tire America Inc. is launching their all-new Roadian MTX (Mud Terrain Xtreme) tire, the brand’s first entry into the highly competitive hardcore off-road market. The tire is designed to be different — providing customers the ability to custom-select the look by providing two different reversible sidewalls. According to the company, one side is designed to be more aggressive with sidewall traction; the other is meant to give the truck more of a traditional look. Although the custom sidewall is a unique feature to this all-new tire, its performance in extreme off-road conditions is what Nexen says will help set it apart. Engineers set out to create a mud terrain tire that performs well in mud and for rock climbing while remaining practical once you’re back on the highway, with optimized silent performance.

Key features of the Roadian MTX tire include:

Distinctively designed dual sidewalls – “Beast” and “Machine” – giving the customer the freedom to choose the look that best represents their lifestyle and vehicle

3-ply sidewall protection for better stability and durability when hauling heavy loads and dealing with harsh off-road terrain

Burly lugs for maximum grip, aggressive traction and complete control

Patented, optimized block positions which reduce tire noise when transitioning from mud trails to asphalt streets

F load capacity on all flotation sizes and maximum air pressure of 80 PSI for increased towing capacity, a higher load capacity, and functioning TPMS sensors

Reinforced rubber belt that delivers exceptional load-bearing durability over a range of applications

Rim protector bars on sizes 20” and up, keeping your prized rims safe from curb-rub or rock abrasion

“Off-road enthusiasts make up the largest growing segment in the auto industry,” said Kyle Roberts, senior director of marketing at Nexen Tire North America. “Rather than throw a tire out there in the market to fend for itself, we decided to engineer a tire that provides customers with options for customization. Whether you want your Jeep or Bronco to be aggressive or simply want your truck to have a pronounced look, one thing remains a constant – the new Roadian MTX will out-perform the competition.”



The 35/12.5 R20 Roadian MTX tire will be on display at SEMA in the Nexen Tire Booth #61012 (Outdoor Silver Lot 2) from October 31 through November 3. The Roadian MTX tire is available for order in November for sizes 16” to 20”, and flotation sizes ranging from 33” to 37” will be available in summer 2018.