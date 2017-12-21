Nexen Appoints North American CEO

Nexen Tire appointed Jong Sun Kim CEO of its North American operations.

Kim, who will start Jan. 15, 2018, will oversee Nexen’s operations in the U.S. and in Canada, including domestic original equipment sales and its North American technical center.

“We are all really excited for a very successful 2018,” said Kim. “I look forward to leading our team to new heights while continuing the great work we have achieved in past years.”

Kim has over 31 years of experience in the tire industry working for Nexen and Kumho Tire USA with expertise in sales leadership and distribution channel strategy.