New Yokohama Rugged MT Available in July

Yokohama Tire’s aggressive all-new Geolandar X-MT off-road tires, the latest addition to Yokohama’s rugged Geolandar lineup, goes on sale in the U.S. July 1 in with an initial size lineup of 10 sizes, from 17-inch to 20-inch rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 inches.

“For an extreme off-road tire with tenacious grip and killer looks, the Geolandar X-MT also offers outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide consumers – from rock-crawlers to truck enthusiasts – with an exceptional balance of performance and value,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing.

The benefits of the X-MT include:

Crushing off-road performance, achieved via the X-MT’s tread blocks, which are optimized to provide extreme off-road traction, superior crawling and self-cleaning capabilities;

Deep tread on the shoulders and sidewalls, not only look great, but offer sidewall protection and assist in crawling through the toughest terrain;

Longer lasting performance due to new high-density triple polymer compound, which is specially formulated to provide exceptional wear and off-road traction while resisting cuts and chips that can shorten tire life;

Exceptional durability to handle even the most brutal off-road terrain, including Yokohama’s new Geo-Shield construction, which features a full nylon cover, three-ply construction and extra-thick sidewall protection;

An advanced tread design optimized to reduce pattern noise for a quieter, more comfortable ride.

