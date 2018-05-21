News/Geolander M/T
New Yokohama Rugged MT Available in July

Yokohama Tire’s aggressive all-new Geolandar X-MT off-road tires, the latest addition to Yokohama’s rugged Geolandar lineup, goes on sale in the U.S. July 1 in with an initial size lineup of 10 sizes, from 17-inch to 20-inch rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 inches.

“For an extreme off-road tire with tenacious grip and killer looks, the Geolandar X-MT also offers outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide consumers – from rock-crawlers to truck enthusiasts – with an exceptional balance of performance and value,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing.

The benefits of the X-MT include:

  • Crushing off-road performance, achieved via the X-MT’s tread blocks, which are optimized to provide extreme off-road traction, superior crawling and self-cleaning capabilities;
  • Deep tread on the shoulders and sidewalls, not only look great, but offer sidewall protection and assist in crawling through the toughest terrain;
  •  Longer lasting performance due to new high-density triple polymer compound, which is specially formulated to provide exceptional wear and off-road traction while resisting cuts and chips that can shorten tire life;
  •  Exceptional durability to handle even the most brutal off-road terrain, including Yokohama’s new Geo-Shield construction, which features a full nylon cover, three-ply construction and extra-thick sidewall protection;
  •  An advanced tread design optimized to reduce pattern noise for a quieter, more comfortable ride.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

