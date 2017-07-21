New Website, Marketing for Mevotech

Mevotech has launched a new marketing campaign entitled “Over-Built,” along with a redesigned website to provide customers with a better understanding of Mevotech’s engineered designs and expertise.

The Over-Built campaign highlights Mevotech’s commitment to providing a full line of quality chassis parts.

“The North American chassis aftermarket is filled with a lot of misleading information regarding product quality and technology. It can sometimes be confusing for the customer to understand the real facts,” says Scott Stone, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mevotech. “We are inviting you to check the facts and review our Over-Built information at www.mevotechfactchecker.com so you can draw your own conclusions. We stand behind our results, which are both factual and transparent.”

The fact checker website provides relevant test results regarding strength and durability. It also highlights Mevotech’s connection to the installer through “LaborSaver” efficiencies and Over-Built product enhancements.