New Study Highlights Fleet Shock Absorber Inspection, Replacement Practices

Tenneco conducted a study through MacKay & Co. on commercial vehicle fleet maintenance practices that indicates that nearly nine of 10 service providers inspect truck and trailer shock absorbers as part of their preventative maintenance checks.

The study also indicates that medium- and heavy-duty fleet professionals select replacement shocks based on the units’ ride characteristics, construction, durability and country of origin, among other criteria.

Developed based on detailed surveys of commercial vehicle fleet service providers, truck dealers, spring and suspension specialists and similar businesses, the study found that 86% of respondents include shock absorbers on their preventative maintenance inspection checklists. Respondents replace worn shocks on approximately 22% of the Class 8 tractors and commercial trailers and 17% of the class 6 and 7 vehicles serviced each year.

“Replacing worn shock absorbers is a proven way to help provide the stable, comfortable ride preferred by commercial vehicle operators, and to protect tractor and trailer tires from premature wear,” said T.J. Fontana, director of commercial vehicle sales, North America aftermarket, for Tenneco. “We are pleased that an overwhelming percentage of fleet service professionals are checking the condition of shocks as part of their standard vehicle maintenance practices.”