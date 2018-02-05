News/catalog
February 5, 2018

New Stant Heavy Duty Catalog Available

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Stant has released its new Heavy Duty Catalog. The catalog features products from the heavy duty, diesel, agriculture, small engine, marine and aerospace markets.

“Stant is proud to offer a wide variety of products to fit the needs of today’s heavy duty diesel engines,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corporation. “Because Stant products are designed and manufactured to meet stringent OE specifications, and thoroughly tested to ensure they perform at maximum efficiency and performance, most heavy duty, diesel and agricultural engine manufacturers rely on Stant for best-to-market products.”

The Stant Heavy Duty Catalog features thermostats, fuel caps and radiator and oil caps for a wide variety of applications such as light duty and heavy duty on-road diesel engines and trucks, off-highway heavy duty equipment, diesel engines for all horsepower ranges, construction equipment and agricultural engines and equipment. To view the new catalog, visit www.Stant.com or contact your Stant representative to request a printed copy.

