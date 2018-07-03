New Scrap Tire System Proposed in Arkansas

A proposal to change current regulations regarding scrap tire programs came before Arkansas state lawmakers July 2. According to local media reports, a new scrap tire system is being proposed that will help increase oversight of tire programs that receive grant dollars. It also is intended to reduce tire dumps across the state.

The idea behind the new regulations would be to make tire districts and tire dealers in Arkansas “more accountable and transparent in their operations to the state by requiring business plans and electronic manifest systems that track tires.”

While the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality did make some updates based on feedback received such as changing inspection frequency of scrap tire collection centers to monthly instead of weekly, the Arkansas Association of Regional Solid Waste Management Districts is challenging the proposed changes. They believe the regulations “overstep” the original intent of the legislation that the regulations would enforce.