New President, COO of Hankook Tire Europe

Hankook Tire has appointed Mr. Han-Jun Kim as president and chief operation officer (COO) for Europe and the CIS markets, and Head of European Headquarters effective January 1, 2018. He succeeds Ho-Youl Pae who will take on new responsibilities at Hankook Tire’s global headquarters in South Korea.

Kim joined the company in 2011 and most recently served as senior vice president of Corporate Management at Hankook Tire’s Global Headquarters in Seoul. He boasts a strong background in international management, especially during his career with Germany-based MAN Truck & Bus Group where he spent almost nine years before joining Hankook.