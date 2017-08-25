New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

For customers in the mining, construction and aggregates industries, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is offering two free jobsite resources. The pre-shift inspection poster and video provide general guidelines to identify and report irregular tire, rim and wheel conditions early, lowering the lifecycle cost of OTR tires.

“OTR tires face some of the toughest conditions in the world, and at Bridgestone, we are committed to helping our customers work as safely and efficiently as possible – whatever the conditions,” said Rob Seibert, director, marketing, commercial off-the-road tires, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Whether through our state-of-the-art products or these educational resources, we always strive to deliver a comprehensive approach for our customers to manage their tire assets.”

Because regular tire inspection and maintenance program is crucial to safety and productivity, the inspection poster and video provide guidelines to identify tire conditions easily before every shift preventing unplanned downtime.

Advice includes:

Inspect for irregular wear or flat spots in the tread and shoulder

Look for any bulges or separations in the sidewall

Ensure there are no cracks, splits, leaks or breaks in the beads

Examine rust or corrosion of components on the wheel and rim

Check inflation levels and examine the tire for any loose or damaged valve stems

Report any damage or issues immediately to your supervisor

Bridgestone recommends customers conduct daily pre-shift inspections and conduct frequent formal inspections utilizing an integrated tire and rim management tracking system.

The pre-shift inspection poster and video are available for download at commercial.bridgestone.com/otr-tire-inspection.