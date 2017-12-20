New Online Analytics Report for TIA Instructors

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has released an analytics report online for TIA-certified instructors that provides reports overall class performance as well as pass/fail results for students. The Certified Exam Analytics Report is part of the TIA Instructor Portal, and will allow TIA-certified instructors to receive a more comprehensive view of how their students are performing.

“Our certified instructors have been asking for a way to receive feedback on specific areas of their students’ performance and we are proud to provide them with our new online Analytics Report,” said Christine Hoogenboom, TIA’s director of training. “For example, if the report indicates an overall poor performance on nail-hole repair, then they know they will need to spend more time explaining that module. This tool will help our Instructors become more effective trainers, and lead to a better educated workforce.”

All TIA Automotive (ATS) and Commercial (CTS) Certified Instructors will have access to the instructor portal where they can order materials, set up testing, view test results, and now access the analytics report. TIA will continue to enhance the portal with other valuable tools to aid Instructors in holding certified ATS and CTS technician courses in the field.

For information, contact Hoogenboom at [email protected].