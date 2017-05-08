News/Flexzilla
May 8, 2017

New Mini Impact Wrench Added to Flexzilla Line

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Pro Lube Tire and Auto Center Named Business/Employer of the Month

Louisiana Bill Seeks to Replace Safety Inspection with Fee

New Mini Impact Wrench Added to Flexzilla Line

BPI Expands Sales Team

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Doublestar Forms Consortium to Buy Kumho

Legacy Manufacturing Co. has released the Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench with a half-inch drive.

“This compact wrench, with a body length of 4.4 inches, a weight of 2.5 pounds and breakaway torque up to 800 foot-pounds, has one of the best size to power ratios in the industry,” said Matt Weems, vice president of Legacy Manufacturing. “It will allow professional mechanics to reach areas that full-size impact wrenches just don’t fit and remove even the tightest, rusted nuts.”

The Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench is rated at 550 ft.-lb. of maximum reverse torque and features an ergonomic grip with a forward/reverse toggle switch and torque selector for one-hand operation. Additionally, the tool provides precise control for different applications with a variable speed trigger and three torque settings, while a built-in swivel allows the hose to rotate freely.

The kit includes a 50-foot Flexzilla Pro Air Hose with field-repairable ends, Flexzilla Pro high flow fittings, and ball swivel.

The Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench is available as a stand-alone tool and as part of a complete kit. For more information, visit flexzilla.com.

 

Show Full Article