New Mini Impact Wrench Added to Flexzilla Line

Legacy Manufacturing Co. has released the Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench with a half-inch drive.

“This compact wrench, with a body length of 4.4 inches, a weight of 2.5 pounds and breakaway torque up to 800 foot-pounds, has one of the best size to power ratios in the industry,” said Matt Weems, vice president of Legacy Manufacturing. “It will allow professional mechanics to reach areas that full-size impact wrenches just don’t fit and remove even the tightest, rusted nuts.”

The Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench is rated at 550 ft.-lb. of maximum reverse torque and features an ergonomic grip with a forward/reverse toggle switch and torque selector for one-hand operation. Additionally, the tool provides precise control for different applications with a variable speed trigger and three torque settings, while a built-in swivel allows the hose to rotate freely.

The kit includes a 50-foot Flexzilla Pro Air Hose with field-repairable ends, Flexzilla Pro high flow fittings, and ball swivel.

The Flexzilla Pro Mini Impact Wrench is available as a stand-alone tool and as part of a complete kit. For more information, visit flexzilla.com.