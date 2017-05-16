New Jersey Unsafe Used Tire Bill Passes in Senate Committee

The New Jersey Senate Commerce Committee has passed legislation (S 2790) to prohibit the sale of unsafe used tires.

The bill would impose a fine on a business that sells a tire that exhibits any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread (tires worn to 1/16th of an inch), visible damage or improper repairs. A companion bill, A 3896, unanimously passed the New Jersey Assembly in November.

The Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA), the Tire Industry Association and the New Jersey Gas Station-C-Store-Automotive Association (NJGCA) all support the bill.

“New Jersey is one step closer to preventing high-risk used tires from jeopardizing safety on New Jersey roads,” said Anne Forristall Luke, RMA president and CEO.

New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas have proposed legislation that would protect consumers from unsafe used tires. The Rubber Manufacturers Association supports these efforts.