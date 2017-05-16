News
May 16, 2017

New Jersey Unsafe Used Tire Bill Passes in Senate Committee

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

General Offers Customer Rebates

Chicago Pneumatic Launches New Website

RNR Makes Entrepreneur’s Best of the Best Franchises List

Pep Boys Buys Memphis Dealers

Burt Brothers Tires & Service Honors Utah Educator

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Video Maintenance Minute: Tires and Bushings

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

The New Jersey Senate Commerce Committee has passed legislation (S 2790) to prohibit the sale of unsafe used tires.

The bill would impose a fine on a business that sells a tire that exhibits any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread (tires worn to 1/16th of an inch), visible damage or improper repairs.  A companion bill, A 3896, unanimously passed the New Jersey Assembly in November.

The Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA), the Tire Industry Association and the New Jersey Gas Station-C-Store-Automotive Association (NJGCA) all support the bill.

“New Jersey is one step closer to preventing high-risk used tires from jeopardizing safety on New Jersey roads,” said Anne Forristall Luke, RMA president and CEO.

New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas have proposed legislation that would protect consumers from unsafe used tires. The Rubber Manufacturers Association supports these efforts.

  • Philip Nigh

    Nobody wants unsafe tires on our roads! However, the true issue is what the RMA is defining as an unsafe tire. Their definition isn’t necessarily unsafe by the practical application in all cases. The proposed used tire bill may not be good for tire dealers by involving the government and legislation to monitor our industry. The true agenda of the RMA is to sell new tires and limit their exposure by shifting the liability back on the dealer. Tire repair manufactures publish repair limitation charts on how to repair the tires safely. Now the RMA wants to limit the area to very minimal specs to reduce the sale of otherwise repairable tires to include trucks. The bill doesn’t specify what size of tires but includes verbiage as truck. This is not good legislation for tire dealers new or used!

Show Full Article