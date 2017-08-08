News/NJ
August 8, 2017

New Jersey Prohibits Sale of Unsafe Used Tires

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

New Jersey Prohibits Sale of Unsafe Used Tires

Martins Industries is Extending its Customer Service Hours

Independent Tire Dealers Group Names New President and CEO

Hunter Engineering’s New Website Wins dotCOMM Award

Forgeline Carbon+Forged Wheel Series Now In Full Production.

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

Goodyear Reports Drops in Q2 Sales, Units and Operating Income

Arnott Offers Air Struts for Range Rover

Governor Chris Christie has signed legislation advocated by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) to prohibit the sale of unsafe, used tires that pose a risk to New Jersey motorists.

Championed by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson) and Senator Nicholas Scutari (D-Linden), the new law imposes a fine on businesses selling tires that exhibit any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread, visible damage or improper repairs.

“New Jersey has taken a bold step to protect motorists from high-risk, used tires that have no business being put back into service on New Jersey roads,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “We applaud Assemblywoman Sumter and Senator Scutari for their leadership on this important issue and we are grateful to Gov. Christie for signing this legislation.”

In addition to USTMA, the National Trade Association for Tire Manufacturers, the Tire Industry Association, and the New Jersey Gas Station-C-Store-Automotive Association (NJGCA) supported the legislation.

Show Full Article