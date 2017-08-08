New Jersey Prohibits Sale of Unsafe Used Tires

Governor Chris Christie has signed legislation advocated by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) to prohibit the sale of unsafe, used tires that pose a risk to New Jersey motorists.

Championed by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson) and Senator Nicholas Scutari (D-Linden), the new law imposes a fine on businesses selling tires that exhibit any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread, visible damage or improper repairs.

“New Jersey has taken a bold step to protect motorists from high-risk, used tires that have no business being put back into service on New Jersey roads,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “We applaud Assemblywoman Sumter and Senator Scutari for their leadership on this important issue and we are grateful to Gov. Christie for signing this legislation.”

In addition to USTMA, the National Trade Association for Tire Manufacturers, the Tire Industry Association, and the New Jersey Gas Station-C-Store-Automotive Association (NJGCA) supported the legislation.