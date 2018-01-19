New Jersey’s Lead Wheel Weight Ban Becomes Law

New Jersey has become the ninth state to ban lead and mercury wheel balance weights.

The state joins the likes of Maryland, Minnesota and New York in banning the machinery, which poses an environmental and health hazard for the amount of lead that falls off tires, gets lost on streets and gets spread by natural forces.

Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill on Jan. 8, which has a six-month compliance window. California, Illinois, Maine, New York, Vermont and Washington also have legislation banning lead wheel weights.

“New Jersey and it’s tight 6-month compliance timeframe will force businesses to shorten their alternative exploratory phases and push into a non-lead product immediately. To make a lasting decision, businesses should start now on finding the correct non-lead product that will work for them long-term,” said Gregory Parker, national account sales and marketing director for WEGMANN automotive USA Inc.