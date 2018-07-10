New Collaboration Brings Tire and Wheel Protection to Tire Dealers

Allstate Dealer Services has teamed up with TW Protection in a collaboration that allows consumers to purchase tire and wheel protection when they purchase new tires through tire retailers. Tire and wheel protection is historically offered to consumers when they purchase or lease a vehicle through automotive dealerships. TW Protection, founded by Jared Kugel, brings that same service to the tire retail marketplace.

TW Protection has created a user-friendly portal that can be accessed from a tablet, phone or website. This portal allows retailers to easily access instant quotes and generate contracts. It also serves as a marketing tool that allows retailers to show consumers the features and benefits of Allstate Tire & Wheel Protection. In addition, tablets will be provided to authorized retailers offering the protection to their consumers.

According to TW Protection, Allstate Tire & Wheel Protection will soon be offered at the company’s affiliated tire stores and auto repair shops that sell new tires. By selling this product to their consumers, retailers have the ability to increase their revenue through product sales and service retention. As an authorized dealer, dealers can earn increased profits through product sales and service retention. Providers can also get paid for each coverage contract sold and reimbursed for tire and wheel repairs and replacements.

“TW Protection entered into this endeavor because we believe offering Allstate Tire & Wheel Protection helps tire dealers retain customers and gain a competitive edge against forces that are hurting independent tire retailers,” says Jared Kugel, founder of TW Protection. “People will instinctually return to the store or shop they bought the coverage from. This is a coverage consumers cannot buy from an online retailer, Amazon or a big box retail chain at this time.”

Allstate Tire & Wheel Protection offers tire repair or replacement, alternate transportation (e.g., car rental or taxis), mounting and balancing, wheel repair or replacement, roadside assistance, and trip interruption.

Allstate Dealer Services President Dave Border, says “We are always looking for new ways to protect consumers from the unexpected events that come with owning a vehicle. This partnership with TW Protection helps us further this mission by offering consumers a comprehensive tire and wheel protection plan whenever and wherever they purchase new tires.”

For information on becoming an authorized tire store, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.twprotection.com.