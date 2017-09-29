New Cold Weather Adhesive Wheel Weights

Perfect Equipment, a Wegmann brand, has announced its new Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Wheel Weights. The product is designed to help alleviate cold weather issues that can occur when installing adhesive wheel weights.

According to the company, most adhesive wheel weights are inefficient below 40 degrees, but Perfect Equipment’s cold weather tape maintains optimal bonding power at temperatures as low as 15 degrees.

The adhesive weights with Perfect Equipment’s Cold Weather Tape are now available in lead and steel options.

For general information, visit www.wegmann-automotive.com or call (615) 916-3791.