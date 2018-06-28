New All-Season from Yokohama Tire Available July 1

Yokohama Tire is introducing its latest offering in the grand touring segment, the all-new AVID Ascend GT, a grand touring tire that goes on sale July 1 in 50 H- and V-rated sizes. According to the company, the highly advanced all-season tire will deliver improved handling, long mileage and superior comfort.

“We’ve enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in the H & V category with products like the AVID Ascend and AVID ENVigor,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing. “As we strive to meet the increasing demands of the end-user, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce the Ascend GT, which represents a significant step forward in terms of all-season handling, without sacrificing mileage, or comfort.”

The Ascend GT is designed for luxury sports sedans and coupes, as well as mainstream passenger cars in sizes ranging from 15-in. to 20-in. and is offered with a 65,000-mile tread life warranty on all sizes.

Highlights of the new Ascend GT include:

Shorter wet braking is achieved by an all-new asymmetric tread design with a unique circumferential groove arrangement engineered to provide impressive stopping power and enhanced handling on wet roads.

Outstanding snow braking occurs thanks to hundreds of 3D sipes and a notched block design, resulting in standout performance for both snow braking and handling.

Longer treadlife comes from Yokohama’s newly engineered TriBLEND compound and an ultra-square contact patch which produces long, even wear and high-speed stability.

A much quieter ride is assured by a multi-pitch tread block variation and adaptive outside shoulder blocks which combat uneven wear for a quieter ride throughout the life of the tire.

For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.