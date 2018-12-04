New All-Position On/Off Highway Retread from Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced a new addition to its existing lineup of Bandag retread offerings. The Bandag BRSS all-position retread is designed for fleets that work in on and off-road environments, from pavement to dirt and gravel. Engineered for long wear life on multiple surfaces, the Bandag BRSS retread is a reliable solution for fleets looking to extend tire life and capitalize on the full performance potential of tire casings.

“Severe service fleets experience many conditions on their route, which is why we designed a retread offering that fits the needs of fleets in on/off highway applications,” said LaTres Jarrett, director of marketing, Bandag, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “The Bandag BRSS retread is a comprehensive solution that is versatile enough to perform across a variety of challenging applications, from logging to oil refining to construction, and deliver reliable performance regardless of the landscape.”

Key features of the Bandag BRSS retread include:

A deep tread of 20/32″ for extended wear life;

A specialized compound engineered to resist chipping and cutting; and

An optimized tread design to discourage stone retention.

To learn more about the Bandag BRSS retread, click here.