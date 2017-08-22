New Ag Tire Checklist Tool from Firestone

To help farmers maximize time in the field for the upcoming season, Firestone Ag has created a seven-step tire checklist designed to help farmers quickly and effectively check their tires this summer in preparation for harvest.

The Firestone Ag Tire Check list leverages the brand’s expertise, helping farmers easily identify the signs of tire wear. The seven-step process outlined is designed to help farmers proactively address any concerns to avoid time-consuming issues in the field, increasing their profitability by extending the service life of their tires.

Backed by a nine-year limited warranty, Firestone Ag is committed to providing tires that farmers can depend on, and innovative resources that help them “Farm Hard.”

“As the long-time leader in the ag tire industry, we understand farmers better than any other tire manufacturer,” said Brad Harris, manager, Global Agricultural Field Engineering, Firestone Ag, which is a business of Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Farmers are busy running their operations, and that often means they don’t think about their tires until their equipment is out of service due to a tire issue. We know much of this downtime can be avoided through proper tire care and maintenance. We designed the Tire Check list to help farmers make the most of their time in the field, and to keep them up and running.”

Harris estimates that it takes less than 15 minutes to properly check tires per machine before harvest begins. He goes on to say that this small investment of time potentially can save hours by finding and addressing problems before they lead to costly downtime in the field.

To download the Firestone Ag Tire Check list, and access other tire care resources – including an inflation calculator – farmers can visit www.firestoneag.com, or talk to a local certified Firestone dealer.