Net Driven has announced the winners of its NASCAR cruise giveaway.

Leslie Stevenson of Camden Tire in Camden, S.C.,  won two tickets for a balcony room, valued at $3,600. Ryan Larson of Gowrie 66 in Gowrie, Iowa, has won two tickets for an ocean side room, valued at $2,800.

Both businesses will also have brand new websites, designed by Net Driven, within the coming weeks.

Tire Review Staff
