Net Driven Awards NASCAR Cruise
Net Driven has announced the winners of its NASCAR cruise giveaway.
Leslie Stevenson of Camden Tire in Camden, S.C., won two tickets for a balcony room, valued at $3,600. Ryan Larson of Gowrie 66 in Gowrie, Iowa, has won two tickets for an ocean side room, valued at $2,800.
Both businesses will also have brand new websites, designed by Net Driven, within the coming weeks.
The following two tabs change content below.
Latest posts by Tire Review Staff (see all)
- Atturo Moves to New Headquarters - December 28, 2016
- Two Tire Shops Suffer Fires - December 28, 2016
- TIA Unveils 2017 CTS Training Schedule - December 27, 2016