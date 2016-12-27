Net Driven has announced the winners of its NASCAR cruise giveaway.

Leslie Stevenson of Camden Tire in Camden, S.C., won two tickets for a balcony room, valued at $3,600. Ryan Larson of Gowrie 66 in Gowrie, Iowa, has won two tickets for an ocean side room, valued at $2,800.

Both businesses will also have brand new websites, designed by Net Driven, within the coming weeks.