NCTDA Announcing Dealer of the Year, Hall of Famers at Expo
The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) will induct the NC Dealer of the Year, Hall of Fame inductees and 2017 officers during the association’s 2017 Annual Expo/Trade Show at the Marriott City Center in Raleigh, N.C., March 3.
The inductees and speakers at the expo include:
Hall of Fame: John Bolt and Leonard Turnage, ITCO Tire, Wilson, N.C .
Dealer of the Year: John Allen, Hughes Bros. Tire Ser., Wilmington, N.C.
Incoming President: Mike Erickson, Carroll Tire Co., Charlotte, N.C.
Vice Pres: Frankie Pugh, Pugh’s Tire and Service Centers, Greenville, N.C.
Keynote Speaker: Stuart Schuette, President and CEO, ATD, Huntersville, N.C.
For more information about the Expo, visit nctda.com. Feb. 18 is the last day to reserve a hotel room for the Expo.