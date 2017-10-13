National Fleet Products Introduces New WM System Loading Ramps

National Fleet Products, a North American supplier of loading ramps and other aftermarket accessories for commercial vehicles, has introduced several versions of its unique WM System Loading Ramps.

The ramps are designed as a low-cost, maintenance-free alternatives to hydraulic liftgates and are suitable for a wide array of vehicle applications, including everything from vans to box trucks to class-8 trailers and service and delivery vehicles of all types. The ramps are engineered to vertically stow just inside rear- and side-access doors and take up approximately 8.5 inches of depth when folded and locked.

“The ergonomic ease and simplicity of our WM System Loading Ramps is quite simply unparalleled within the commercial vehicle industry,” said Steven Peterson, president of National Fleet Products. “Compared to hydraulic liftgates, our WM System ramps require little training, are far faster, more reliable and operate for years with virtually no maintenance, not to mention our equivalent load capacities.”

Vehicle-specific mounting plates are available for all major platform makes and models, and installation can take as little as two hours to complete. WM System Loading Ramps come in two-panel configurations in lengths of between 98 and 128 inches, and three-panel configurations in lengths of up to 16 feet. Ramp ends have rollers and adjustable flaps that can accommodate a wide variety of surface angles and textures.

