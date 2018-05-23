National Auto Parts Warehouse Appoints Director Of Strategic Operations

National Auto Parts Warehouse (NPW), a leader in marketing traditional, performance and truck accessories in the nation, has announced the addition of Carl Luque to the team as director of strategic operations.

“We are very excited for this new addition, and what his extensive operational experience will bring to NPW,” said Chris Pacey, executive vice president – NPW.

With expertise in logistics and supply chain management, Luque will focus on leading and managing key operational initiatives throughout multiple locations. Luque previously worked with Auto Plus where he was the regional operations manager and general manager. He joins NPW with more than 15 years of warehouse distribution experience.