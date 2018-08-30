NASTF’s Secure Data Release Model 2.0 Scheduled For October Launch



The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announces the mid-October release of Secure Data Release Model 2.0. The new application is designed to dramatically streamline Vehicle Security Credential applications and renewals from the current 10-20 days down to 7-10 days. For the existing 6,000 NASTF Vehicle Security Professionals (VSPs), SDRM2.0 offers a means to manage their accounts with bank level security, fill out and submit their required Positive ID Forms (D1 form), and collect authorization signatures without the requirement to retain paper copies for two years.

NASTF Chairman Mark Saxonberg, who led the team that performed the ground-up redesign, said, “NASTF is taking the entire security professional program to the next level. We are counting on our VSPs to take that step with us and be even more diligent with vehicle owner’s privacy and security.”

Existing VSPs will receive an invitation by email in the next few weeks to view a short training video that will assist them in “migrating their account” to the new SDRM Portal. This will be followed up shortly there after with a required self-paced online training session to learn how to use the new portal. NASTF Executive Officer Donny Seyfer shared, “We have worked hard to develop this tool. As a result, there are some pretty significant changes, so we are building these training pieces to help our VSPs hit the ground running and take advantage of the tools we are providing to them. With help from our friends at the CARQUEST Technical Institute, VSPs will be able to take the training any time and come back to it if they have questions later on.”