NAPA Recognizes Mevotech

NAPA Auto Parts recognized Mevotech as a leader in innovation during NAPA’s Annual Vendor Summit in Atlanta, Ga.

“Innovation is the foundation Mevotech was built upon,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mevotech. “We are deeply honored to have NAPA, an industry leader for the past 92 years, recognize and acknowledge our commitment to innovation. We’re looking forward to further growing our successful partnership together.”

Mevotech’s leadership and excellence in innovation includes its understanding of the technician’s environment and engineering products above and beyond the fit, form and function of OE, Mevotech said.

Mevotech has been a NAPA vendor since 2016. This is the first award Mevotech has received from NAPA.