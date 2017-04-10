News/Mevotech
April 10, 2017

NAPA Recognizes Mevotech

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Michelin Recognized in Worker Safety

Rancho Offers Short-Arm Lift Kit for Jeep

Women in Auto Care Sets Summer Leadership Conference Date

Sign Up Open for CABA Golf Outing

NAPA Recognizes Mevotech

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

NAPA Auto Parts recognized Mevotech as a leader in innovation during NAPA’s Annual Vendor Summit in Atlanta, Ga.

“Innovation is the foundation Mevotech was built upon,” said Scott Stone, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mevotech. “We are deeply honored to have NAPA, an industry leader for the past 92 years, recognize and acknowledge our commitment to innovation. We’re looking forward to further growing our successful partnership together.”

Mevotech’s leadership and excellence in innovation includes its understanding of the technician’s environment and engineering products above and beyond the fit, form and function of OE, Mevotech said.

Mevotech has been a NAPA vendor since 2016. This is the first award Mevotech has received from NAPA.

Show Full Article