NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

The National Association of Manufacturers honored U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) with the NAM Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence at an event hosted by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron, Ohio, April 20.

“We are thrilled to have a true champion of manufacturing representing our industries in the U.S. Senate,” said Rich Kramer, Goodyear chairman, CEO and president. “Senator Portman’s track record of consistent support is both impressive and appreciated.”

“Manufacturers in Ohio and across the country are changing lives for the better—through the jobs we create and the products we make. Manufacturing is about improving the human condition, one innovation at a time,” added NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Senator Portman is helping to make our success possible by standing with manufacturers when it matters and casting the right votes.