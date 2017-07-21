MTIA to Honor Purcell Tire’s Pratt-Boyer

The Missouri Tire Industry Association’s annual meeting and convention starts August 4. The two-day event takes place at the Old Kinderhook Golf resort in Lake of the Ozarks near Camdenton, Mo.

MTIA 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee Freda Pratt-Boyer will be honored at a special banquet on Saturday at the conference. Pratt-Boyer began her career with Purcell Tire and is now the current senior auditor for the company and is an active member of the association,

In addition, Robert L. “Bob” Toth, director of industry relations for Goodyear’s North American Tire division, will be the guest speaker at the banquet.

Sponsors of the conference include Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Firestone Agricultural Tire, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., O’Reilly Auto Parts, Falken Tire, Purcell Tire and Service, Madden Co., Federated Insurance, and Jost Tire Company.

