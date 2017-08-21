Mr. Tire-Big 3 Tire Top Shop Deadline Friday

For K&M Tire customers participating in the Mr. Tire and/or Big 3 Tire dealer programs, deadline to enter the 2017 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Awards, powered by Hankook Tire and O’Reilly Auto Parts, closes at midnight on Friday, Aug. 25.

Now in its third year, the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Top Shop contest is modeled after Tire Review’s industry leading Top Shop Award program. The contest launched June 1, and the winning dealer and three finalists will be honored at the 2018 K&M Dealer in January 2018.

The winning tire dealers will receive cash prizes, a beautiful trophy, a feature story, and the title of 2017 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop. Last year, Northtown Auto Service & Tire Center of McHenry, Ill., won the cash, trophy and industry recognition.

Visit www.mrtiretopshop.com for more details.