With the change of season, it seems a new car repair seems to rise on the list of popularity. And as fall is upon us, you need to be ready for what repairs await your shop.

The latest findings from mobile car repair company YourMechanic reveal the most common car issues by season across the United States. YourMechanic analyzed the most frequent service requests, or quotes, by season. The findings reveal some unexpected results, especially for the spring and fall.

“While some of the results of our analysis are to be expected, it’s interesting to see there are other more unexpected issues occurring at certain times of the year,” says Rob Francis, vice president of growth and operations for YourMechanic. “It’s essential to regularly check all vehicle components and not just the ones you think will be most affected seasonally, so drivers are prepared all year round.”

YourMechanic’s data shows 35 of issues during fall are due to faulty air springs, closely followed by engine distributors (34%) and timing cover gaskets (31%).

Highest Fall Quote Percentages (Min. 1000 Quotes) Rank Quote % of Quotes 1 Air Springs 35% 2 Engine Distributor 34% 3 Timing Cover Gasket 31% 4 Heater System Failure 30% 5 Window Lift Motor & Regulator Assembly 30%

The impact on air springs could be the result of increased summer mileage, as a whopping 79% of Americans planned to hit the highway during summer for a road trip, according to AAA.

While air springs are heavy duty in build quality, the constant stress of inflation and deflation will eventually cause them to wear out and require them to be replaced.

In fall, plunging temperatures and the sudden extra demand on a car’s electrical systems could also be the reason distributors are impacted so heavily.

Winter brings with it the usual heating woes. In fact, nearly half of the quotes (40%) reported heating issues, as the large drop in temperature leaves us heavily reliant on heating systems during the colder months.

Highest Winter Quote Percentages (Min. 1000 Quotes) Rank Quote % of Quotes 1 Heater System Failure 40% 2 Oil Cooler Lines 32% 3 Windshield Washer 32% 4 Headlight Bulb 30% 5 Windshield Wiper Motor 30%

Fluids thicken and even freeze in colder conditions, which is why nearly a third experience issues with oil cooler lines, windshield washers and windshield wiper motors.

To avoid this, your shop should encourage customers to regularly check their oil, antifreeze, power steering, brake and transmission fluids.

In spring, the most common repair is for window motors or regulators, with nearly half of all vehicles needing repairs on this component. Spring is, of course, the time when temperatures begin to rise after the lows of winter, so people are likely attempting to open their windows for the first time that year only to find them inoperable after months of being ignored.

Highest Spring Quote Percentages (Min. 1000 Quotes) Rank Quote % of Quotes 1 Window Lift Motor or Regulator Failure 45% 2 Timing Chain 44% 3 Wheel Speed Sensor 36% 4 Brakes, Steering and Suspension Inspection 35% 5 Trunk Latch 35%

Timing chains are the second most common repair (44%), followed by wheel speed sensor repairs in third place. (36%)

The majority of timing chains are replaced during this season, with very few being carried out in fall or winter. This is likely due to spring and summer being far dryer seasons, resulting in more dust and grit getting into the oil that coats the timing chain.

Warmer summer weather results in issues surrounding air conditioning, with AC failures (48 %) and cooling fans (39%), causing the first and second most common issues for drivers during the summer months.