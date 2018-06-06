Tenneco has announced the availability of 14 new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers, extending coverage of the company’s popular premium replacement strut assemblies to more than 3 million additional late-model passenger vehicles.

With the latest expansion, Tenneco this year has introduced more than 150 Quick-Strut part numbers covering a combined total of approximately 16 million vehicles, according to the company.

“The Monroe Quick-Strut product line continues to help professional service providers grow their ride control business through superior quality, performance, reliability and consumer value,” said Adam Richardson, senior product manager, Tenneco North America Aftermarket. “Our aggressive coverage expansion helps shops rely on this best-in-class product for virtually every strut assembly installation so they can help enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

The latest Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers offer coverage of 28 popular foreign nameplate applications, including:

2006-2008 Honda Pilot (front)

2012-2014 Hyundai Accent (front)

2004-2006 Lexus RX330 (rear)

2007 Lexus RX350 (rear)

2007-2010 Mazda CX-9 (front)

2005-2010 Toyota Scion TC (rear)

2009-2013 Toyota Corolla (rear)

2004-2007 Toyota Highlander (rear)

Assembled in Tenneco’s Paragould, Arkansas, manufacturing facility, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies feature the precisely engineered components necessary to complete a high-quality strut replacement, according to the company. These include a premium Monroe strut technology tuned and tested for OE-style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

Tenneco also introduced Monroe OESpectrum premium rear shock absorbers for 2014-2016 Kia Soul sedans and Monroe Strut-Mate strut mounting kits for 2011-2014 Honda Odyssey vans and 2009-2014 Honda Pilot SUVs.

Monroe premium ride control products, including Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts, are covered by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and “Feel the Difference” money-back consumer guarantee. Visit www.monroe.com for details.

