Monroe Launches ‘Quick $30’ Scorecard Promo

Counter professionals can now earn a $30 Visa Prepaid card during Tenneco’s Monroe “Quick $30” scorecard promotion.

During the promotion, counter professionals can earn a $30 Visa Prepaid card for each pair of qualifying Monroe Quick-Strut premium replacement assemblies sold from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

“Monroe Quick-Strut premium replacement assemblies are a time-saving guaranteed ride control solution that can help your shop provide a better service to customers and improve customer satisfaction,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “This promotion provides a great incentive to our trade partners to help ensure that consumers receive a complete repair that helps to restore the vehicle’s steering, stopping and stability.”

For more information about the “Quick $30” promotion, contact your Monroe Shocks sales representative and/or parts provider.

Completed scorecards and copies of sales invoices must be postmarked and mailed to Monroe no later than March 31, 2017. Reward dollars are calculated based on qualifying product sales between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2017. Participants can earn up to $500 in rewards dollars.