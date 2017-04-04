News/Monroe Brakes
April 4, 2017

Monroe Offering Consumer Rebate

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Cooper Sponsors Several MLB Teams

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

TBC Opens Eight NTB Locations

TIA Joins National Car Care Month Celebrations

Competition Wheel Forms Strategic Alliance with RTX Wheels

Camso Increasing Tire Prices

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

Consumers can earn a mail-in rebate of up to $30 when they replace their worn brake pads with Monroe Brakes products this spring.

Between April 1 and May 31, 2017, Tenneco’s Monroe Brakes brand is offering the “Get a Break on Brakes” promotion. During the promo, consumers can earn prepaid Visa cards for qualifying purchases of ultra-premium Monroe Total Solution ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads.

“This spring is a perfect time for consumers to catch a ‘break on brakes’ by saving money on their Monroe brake pad purchases,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager at Tenneco. “This is a limited-time offer that gives consumers a great opportunity to restore their vehicles’ braking performance with Monroe Total Solution brake pads.”

For more information, visit Tenneco.RewardPromo.com.

Show Full Article