Monroe Offering Consumer Rebate

Consumers can earn a mail-in rebate of up to $30 when they replace their worn brake pads with Monroe Brakes products this spring.

Between April 1 and May 31, 2017, Tenneco’s Monroe Brakes brand is offering the “Get a Break on Brakes” promotion. During the promo, consumers can earn prepaid Visa cards for qualifying purchases of ultra-premium Monroe Total Solution ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads.

“This spring is a perfect time for consumers to catch a ‘break on brakes’ by saving money on their Monroe brake pad purchases,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager at Tenneco. “This is a limited-time offer that gives consumers a great opportunity to restore their vehicles’ braking performance with Monroe Total Solution brake pads.”

For more information, visit Tenneco.RewardPromo.com.