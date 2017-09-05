Monroe Kicks Off ‘$30 in 30 Seconds’ Fall Promo

Tenneco has announced its “$30 in 30 Seconds” promotion, where automotive service technicians have the chance to earn a $30 Visa prepaid card for each qualifying pair of Monroe Quick-Strut replacement strut assemblies installed from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2017.

“The new fall promotion reiterates the benefits of these premium, guaranteed Monroe Quick-Strut replacement strut assemblies that are engineered and tested specifically for the vehicle,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager at Tenneco. “They feature a design that eliminates the need to disassemble components and compress a coil spring – speeding installation times and increasing service bay turnover. Service technicians can earn some extra money just as quickly through the ‘$30 in 30 Seconds’ promotion.”

Completed scorecards and copies of sales invoices must be postmarked and mailed by Nov. 30, 2017 to Monroe “$30 in 30 Seconds” Service Technician Promotion Headquarters, 600 Main Street, P.O. Box 906, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Reward dollars are calculated based on qualifying product sales between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2017. Participants can earn up to $500 in rewards dollars through this promotion.