News
January 23, 2017

Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes Winner Announced

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes Winner Announced

Meyle Triples Water Pump Range

RMA Announces 2017 National Tire Safety Week Dates

AASP/NJ’s Adding Sessions to Northeast 2017

Pep Boys Purchases Just Brakes

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Tony Higgins-PA-MonroeTenneco announced Tony Higgins, a salesman with Parts Authority in San Bernardino, Calif., is the grand prizewinner of the Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes social media contest. Higgins will receive a $1,000 prepaid Visa gift card.

The Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes contest, celebrating Monroe’s 100th anniversary in 2016, encouraged consumers and auto care industry professionals to post photos of Monroe memorabilia on social media.

“We would like to congratulate Tony and thank everyone who participated in the contest,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager of the North America Aftermarket at Tenneco. “It’s clear that the Monroe brand’s heritage continues to be a powerful differentiator in today’s automotive service marketplace.”

Show Full Article