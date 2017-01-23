Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes Winner Announced

Tenneco announced Tony Higgins, a salesman with Parts Authority in San Bernardino, Calif., is the grand prizewinner of the Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes social media contest. Higgins will receive a $1,000 prepaid Visa gift card.

The Monroe 100 Year Sweepstakes contest, celebrating Monroe’s 100th anniversary in 2016, encouraged consumers and auto care industry professionals to post photos of Monroe memorabilia on social media.

“We would like to congratulate Tony and thank everyone who participated in the contest,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager of the North America Aftermarket at Tenneco. “It’s clear that the Monroe brand’s heritage continues to be a powerful differentiator in today’s automotive service marketplace.”