News/Monro
August 16, 2018

Monro Inc. Stores Will Now Accept WEX Fleet Cards

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Club 3633: Ari Thielman, Manager G.T. Silver City Tire Co.

Club 3633: Trula Womack, Best-One of Indy Director of Marketing and Brand Excellence

Bridgestone Americas Names Higgs New President of Truck, Bus and Retread Tires

Snap-On Offering Tips to Get the Most out of Wi-Fi Enabled Tools

RNR Tire Express Named One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

GCR Tires & Service Appoints New Director of Marketing & Merchandising

ATD: Reorganization Will 'Help Our Customers Succeed'

Monro, Inc. will now accept WEX fleet payment solutions from its customers.

Through this agreement, WEX’s universal fleet card can be used for payment services at more than 1,100 Monro locations operating under eight regional brands throughout the Eastern U.S.

Monro’s auto shops and tire stores include Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers, AutoTire Car Care Centers, Ken Towery’s Tire & AutoCare, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Tire Barn Warehouse and The Tire Choice & Total Car Care.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic relationship with Monro, through which we are expanding the number of trusted partners where our fleet customers can use their WEX Fleet Cards,”  said Karl Kelley,WEX vice president of merchant services. “We aspire to revolutionize corporate payments for our fleet customers and are proud to do this through an agreement with Monro, a reliable and important service provider for many of our customers.”

“Fleets across the country rely on WEX’s track record of award-winning customer service and customized payment solutions, and we look forward to joining the WEX network through this agreement, which will allow us to continue to deliver superior maintenance and repair services, quality replacement parts and name-brand tires at affordable prices to new and existing customers,” said Joel Zaleski, Monro’s vice president of acquisition and operations support.

Show Full Article