Monro Inc. Stores Will Now Accept WEX Fleet Cards

Monro, Inc. will now accept WEX fleet payment solutions from its customers.

Through this agreement, WEX’s universal fleet card can be used for payment services at more than 1,100 Monro locations operating under eight regional brands throughout the Eastern U.S.

Monro’s auto shops and tire stores include Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers, AutoTire Car Care Centers, Ken Towery’s Tire & AutoCare, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Tire Barn Warehouse and The Tire Choice & Total Car Care.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic relationship with Monro, through which we are expanding the number of trusted partners where our fleet customers can use their WEX Fleet Cards,” said Karl Kelley,WEX vice president of merchant services. “We aspire to revolutionize corporate payments for our fleet customers and are proud to do this through an agreement with Monro, a reliable and important service provider for many of our customers.”

“Fleets across the country rely on WEX’s track record of award-winning customer service and customized payment solutions, and we look forward to joining the WEX network through this agreement, which will allow us to continue to deliver superior maintenance and repair services, quality replacement parts and name-brand tires at affordable prices to new and existing customers,” said Joel Zaleski, Monro’s vice president of acquisition and operations support.